Company Directory
Censys
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Censys Salaries

Censys's salary ranges from $122,400 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $289,100 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Censys. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$289K
Recruiter
$122K
Software Engineer
$199K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Censys هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $289,100. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Censys هو $198,716.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Censys

Related Companies

  • Riverbed Technology
  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Swimlane
  • ExtraHop
  • See all companies →

Other Resources