CEMEX
CEMEX Salaries

CEMEX's salary ranges from $20,031 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $47,179 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CEMEX. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Civil Engineer
$21.8K
Data Scientist
$20K
Project Manager
$47.2K

Software Engineer
$38.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CEMEX is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $47,179. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CEMEX is $30,112.

