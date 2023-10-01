Company Directory
Cellebrite
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cellebrite Salaries

Cellebrite's salary ranges from $125,143 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $226,125 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cellebrite. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $125K
Data Scientist
$134K
Solution Architect
$226K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

بالاترین نقش پردرآمد گزارش شده در Cellebrite، معمار راه‌حل at the Common Range Average level با کل دستمزد سالانه $226,125 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Cellebrite برابر $133,926 است.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cellebrite

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Google
  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • Spotify
  • See all companies →

Other Resources