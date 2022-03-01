Company Directory
Celigo
Celigo Salaries

Celigo's salary ranges from $22,783 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in India at the low-end to $207,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Celigo. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $29.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $207K
Business Development
$73.6K

65 10
Customer Success
$98.3K
Management Consultant
$122K
Marketing
$201K
Marketing Operations
$22.8K
Product Designer
$62.1K
Solution Architect
$59.3K
Technical Program Manager
$98K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Celigo is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $207,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Celigo is $85,815.

