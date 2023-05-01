Company Directory
Castle Biosciences
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Castle Biosciences that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Castle Biosciences is a diagnostics company that provides testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile test that identifies the risk of metastasis for patients with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers other proprietary GEP tests for uveal melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and suspicious pigmented lesions. The tests are offered through physicians and their patients. Castle Biosciences was founded in 2007 and is based in Friendswood, Texas.

    http://castlebiosciences.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    482
    Number of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Castle Biosciences

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources