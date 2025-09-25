Company Directory
The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in United States at CarGurus ranges from $147K to $201K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CarGurus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$159K - $189K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$147K$159K$189K$201K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CarGurus, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

CarGurus in United StatesTechnical Program Manager最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$201,250。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
CarGurusTechnical Program Manager職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$147,000。

