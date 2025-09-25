Company Directory
The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at CarGurus ranges from $223K to $305K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CarGurus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$241K - $286K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$223K$241K$286K$305K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CarGurus, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

ለSolution Architect በCarGurus in United States የሪፖርት ተደርጎ ከፍተኛ ክፍያ የተደረገው ፓኬጅ የ$304,750 ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ ደርሷል። ይህ መሰረታዊ ደመወዝ እንዲሁም ማንኛውም ሊኖር የሚችል አክሲዮን ክፍያ እና ቦነሶችን ያካትታል።
በCarGurus ለSolution Architect ሚና in United States የተሪፖርት ሆነ አማካይ ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ $222,600 ነው።

