The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United States at CarGurus ranges from $184K to $262K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CarGurus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025
$209K-$238K
United States
$184K$209K$238K$262K
At CarGurus, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
What is the highest Product Design Manager salary at CarGurus in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at CarGurus in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $261,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do CarGurus Product Design Manager employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at CarGurus for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $184,260.