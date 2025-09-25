Company Directory
CarGurus
CarGurus Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in United States at CarGurus ranges from $177K to $256K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CarGurus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$200K - $232K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$177K$200K$232K$256K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CarGurus, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at CarGurus in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $256,148. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CarGurus for the Business Development role in United States is $176,505.

