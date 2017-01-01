Company Directory
Career Edge Organization
    As Canada's pioneering not-for-profit social enterprise, Career Edge connects ambitious talent with meaningful opportunities. Since launching Canada's first online job board, we've become the nation's leading provider of paid internships. Our dual mission empowers individuals to jumpstart their careers while helping organizations discover diverse, qualified professionals. We're proud to bridge the gap between promising talent and employers seeking fresh perspectives.

    Discover how we can support your career journey or organizational needs at www.careeredge.ca

    careeredge.ca
    1996
    38
