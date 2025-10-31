Company Directory
Capital One
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • UX Researcher

  • All UX Researcher Salaries

Capital One UX Researcher Salaries

The median UX Researcher compensation in United States package at Capital One totals $133K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Capital One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Median Package
company icon
Capital One
UX Design Researcher
Richmond, VA
Total per annum
$133K
Level
Senior Product Designer
Base salary
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Capital One?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Capital One, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified UX Researcher offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Capital One in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $264,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capital One for the UX Researcher role in United States is $134,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Capital One

Related Companies

  • U.S. Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Prudential Financial
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • See all companies →

Other Resources