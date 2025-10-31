Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Capital One ranges from $221K per year for Manager to $628K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $325K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Capital One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
$221K
$203K
$2.7K
$15.3K
Senior Manager
$320K
$261K
$33.5K
$26.2K
Director
$350K
$271K
$46K
$32.9K
Senior Director
$470K
$322K
$88.3K
$60.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Capital One, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)