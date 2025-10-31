Product Designer compensation in United States at Capital One ranges from $109K per year for Associate Product Designer to $144K per year for Principal Associate. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $129K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Capital One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$109K
$106K
$0
$3.2K
Product Designer
$115K
$109K
$154
$5.4K
Senior Product Designer
$144K
$136K
$1.4K
$7.1K
Master Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Capital One, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title