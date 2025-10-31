Business Analyst compensation in United States at Capital One ranges from $114K per year for Associate Business Analyst to $212K per year for Lead Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $119K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Capital One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$114K
$107K
$0
$7.4K
Business Analyst
$120K
$114K
$0
$5.6K
Senior Business Analyst
$125K
$120K
$128
$5K
Master Business Analyst
$181K
$169K
$0
$12.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Capital One, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)