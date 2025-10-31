Company Directory
Capital One
Capital One Administrative Assistant Salaries

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Capital One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$82.6K - CA$97.8K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$72.7KCA$82.6KCA$97.8KCA$103K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Capital One, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Capital One in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$103,188. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capital One for the Administrative Assistant role in Canada is CA$72,680.

