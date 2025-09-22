Company Directory
Canoo
Canoo Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Canoo totals $160K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Canoo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Canoo
Product Designer
Los Angeles, CA
$160K
-
$160K
$0
$0
2 Years
13 Years
What are the career levels at Canoo?

$160K

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

RSU

At Canoo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Product Designer in Canoo in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $210,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Canoo per il ruolo Product Designer in United States è $177,500.

