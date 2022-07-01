Company Directory
Canon Medical Informatics
Canon Medical Informatics Salaries

Canon Medical Informatics's salary ranges from $60,573 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $107,800 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Canon Medical Informatics. Last updated: 8/13/2025

Customer Service
$80.4K
Hardware Engineer
$108K
Software Engineer
$60.6K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Canon Medical Informatics is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canon Medical Informatics is $80,400.

