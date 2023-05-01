Company Directory
Canadian Solar
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Canadian Solar Salaries

Canadian Solar's salary ranges from $68,241 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $298,500 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Canadian Solar. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$81.6K
Data Analyst
$68.2K
Legal
$299K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Mechanical Engineer
$134K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Canadian Solar is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canadian Solar is $107,963.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Canadian Solar

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • See all companies →

Other Resources