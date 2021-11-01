Company Directory
Calix
Calix Salaries

Calix's salary ranges from $75,891 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $271,460 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Calix. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $75.9K
Chief of Staff
$78.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$192K

Product Designer
$186K
Product Manager
$122K
Sales Engineer
$121K
Software Engineering Manager
$271K
Solution Architect
$176K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Calix is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Calix is $149,138.

