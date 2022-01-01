Company Directory
ByteDance
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ByteDance Salaries

ByteDance's salary ranges from $16,519 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in China at the low-end to $1,207,230 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ByteDance. Last updated: 11/21/2025

ByteDance logo
+$25K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
1-2 $210K
2-1 $277K
2-2 $407K
3-1 $544K
3-2 $744K
4-1 $1.21M

iOS Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Developer Advocate

Research Scientist

Product Manager
1-2 $148K
2-1 $234K
2-2 $322K
3-1 $449K
3-2 $527K
4-1 $699K
Marketing
1-2 $113K
2-1 $144K
2-2 $223K
3-1 $295K
3-2 $384K
4-1 $565K

Product Marketing Manager

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 63
101 63
Data Scientist
1-2 $178K
2-1 $214K
2-2 $312K
3-1 $397K
Product Designer
1-2 $164K
2-1 $168K
2-2 $260K
3-1 $383K

UX Designer

UI Designer

Sales
1-2 $117K
2-1 $130K
2-2 $200K
3-1 $210K

Account Executive

Account Manager

Recruiter
1-2 $111K
2-1 $161K
2-2 $148K

Sourcer

Leadership Recruiter

Technical Recruiter

Programme Manager
2-1 $161K
2-2 $209K
3-1 $329K
Software Engineering Manager
3-1 $584K
3-2 $794K
Technical Program Manager
1-2 $151K
2-1 $224K
2-2 $267K
3-1 $376K
Human Resources
1-2 $107K
2-1 $156K
2-2 $188K
3-1 $323K
Cybersecurity Analyst
1-2 $149K
2-1 $275K
2-2 $352K
3-1 $518K
Business Analyst
1-2 $114K
2-2 $214K
3-1 $266K
Data Analyst
1-2 $125K
2-1 $163K
Project Manager
2-1 $97.5K
2-2 $137K
3-1 $297K
Business Operations Manager
2-1 $167K
2-2 $208K
Business Operations
Median $235K
Business Development
Median $165K
Trust and Safety
Median $118K
UX Researcher
2-2 $237K
3-1 $296K
Data Science Manager
Median $409K
Partner Manager
Median $205K
Financial Analyst
Median $150K
Hardware Engineer
Median $350K
Legal
Median $127K

Legal Counsel

Management Consultant
Median $200K
Marketing Operations
Median $89.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $74.1K
Revenue Operations
Median $120K
Solution Architect
Median $278K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Accountant
$16.5K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$49.8K
Chief of Staff
$247K
Copywriter
$63.3K
Corporate Development
$233K
Customer Service
$50.5K
Customer Success
$73.8K
Graphic Designer
$48.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$286K
Optical Engineer
$387K
Product Design Manager
$385K
Regulatory Affairs
$108K
Sales Engineer
$65.3K
Technical Writer
$129K
Total Rewards
$304K
Venture Capitalist
$91.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ByteDance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-YR (7.50% quarterly)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

15%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

35%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ByteDance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 35% vests in the 4th-YR (35.00% annually)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ByteDance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ByteDance is Software Engineer at the 4-1 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,207,230. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ByteDance is $209,525.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ByteDance

Related Companies

  • Armis
  • Goodix
  • Rubrik
  • Bloomberg
  • BCG
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bytedance/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.