ByteDance Salaries

ByteDance's salary ranges from $16,519 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in China at the low-end to $1,207,230 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ByteDance. Last updated: 11/21/2025
20%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
30%
YR 4
At ByteDance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
30% vests in the 4th-YR (7.50% quarterly)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
15%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
35%
YR 4
At ByteDance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
35% vests in the 4th-YR (35.00% annually)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ByteDance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
