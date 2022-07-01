Company Directory
Bybit
Bybit Salaries

Bybit's salary ranges from $29,850 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Malaysia at the low-end to $131,829 for a Business Analyst in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bybit. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Analyst
Median $118K
Business Analyst
$132K

Marketing
$73.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$50.2K
Product Designer
$111K
Product Manager
$67.9K
Sales
$29.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bybit is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,829. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bybit is $91,900.

