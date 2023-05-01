Company Directory
Bus.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Bus.com that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Bus.com is a technology-powered network of local bus operators that provides on-demand passenger transportation using a flexible fleet. The company aims to empower communities, transit authorities, and bus operators to move people and move with people. Their web app makes it easy to organize, book, join, and enjoy bus trips, removing all the friction involved in bringing a group of people to an event or experience. Founded by travel industry veterans, Bus.com gets you where you want to go with people you love while having a blast.

    bus.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Bus.com

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Apple
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources