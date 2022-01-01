Company Directory
Bungie
Bungie Salaries

Bungie's salary ranges from $108,455 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $285,420 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bungie. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $163K

Video Game Software Engineer

Human Resources
$187K
Marketing
$285K

Product Manager
$249K
Recruiter
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Technical Program Manager
$143K
