Bucketplace Software Engineer Salaries in Seoul Capital Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Seoul Capital Area package at Bucketplace totals ₩97.59M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bucketplace's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bucketplace
Software Engineer
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Total per annum
₩97.59M
Level
L4
Base salary
₩92.94M
Stock (/yr)
₩0
Bonus
₩4.65M
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Bucketplace?
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bucketplace in Seoul Capital Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₩144,498,817. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bucketplace for the Software Engineer role in Seoul Capital Area is ₩101,044,529.

