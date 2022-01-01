Company Directory
BT
BT Salaries

BT's salary ranges from $7,650 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $256,275 for a Sales in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BT. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $20.3K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $43.6K
Chief of Staff
$88.3K

Customer Service
$29.2K
Data Analyst
$7.7K
Data Science Manager
$47.8K
Data Scientist
$17.5K
Financial Analyst
$88.3K
Hardware Engineer
$119K
Human Resources
$48.4K
Legal
$184K
Marketing
$107K
Product Designer
$42.7K
Product Manager
$73.2K
Programme Manager
$113K
Project Manager
$9.4K
Sales
$256K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$61K
Solution Architect
$52.3K

Data Architect

Technical Programme Manager
$74.2K
Technical Writer
$10.9K
UX Researcher
$81.5K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at BT is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $256,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BT is $61,004.

