Company Directory
Brooklyn Chinese-American Association
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Brooklyn Chinese-American Association Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Ghana at Brooklyn Chinese-American Association ranges from GHS 1.37M to GHS 1.91M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Brooklyn Chinese-American Association's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

$136K - $160K
Ghana
Common Range
Possible Range
$127K$136K$160K$176K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Brooklyn Chinese-American Association to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Brooklyn Chinese-American Association?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Brooklyn Chinese-American Association in Ghana sits at a yearly total compensation of GHS 1,911,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brooklyn Chinese-American Association for the Software Engineer role in Ghana is GHS 1,372,240.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Brooklyn Chinese-American Association

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/brooklyn-chinese-american-association/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.