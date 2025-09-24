Company Directory
Bright Money
Bright Money Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Bright Money totals ₹2.01M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bright Money's total compensation packages.

Median Package
Bright Money
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹2.01M
Level
SDE 1
Base salary
₹2.01M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at Bright Money?

₹13.98M

FAQ

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Software Engineer u Bright Money in India ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od ₹4,236,049. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Bright Money za ulogu Software Engineer in India je ₹1,771,148.

Other Resources