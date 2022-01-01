Company Directory
Brex
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Brex Salaries

Brex's salary ranges from $27,078 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Brazil at the low-end to $630,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brex. Last updated: 8/28/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $246K
L2 $242K
L3 $286K
L4 $376K
L5 $584K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L4 $195K
L5 $395K
Product Manager
Median $440K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

82 46
82 46
Software Engineering Manager
L5 $613K
L6 $630K
Sales
Median $260K
Customer Service
Median $47.9K
Business Development
Median $200K
Marketing
Median $174K
Product Designer
Median $290K
Technical Program Manager
Median $278K
Business Operations Manager
$181K
Business Analyst
$81.3K
Financial Analyst
$146K
Program Manager
$245K
Recruiter
$27.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$199K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Brex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Brex is Software Engineering Manager at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $630,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brex is $245,250.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Brex

Related Companies

  • Ramp
  • Citadel
  • Chime
  • Two Sigma
  • Old Mission
  • See all companies →

Other Resources