Bowery Farming
Bowery Farming Salaries

Bowery Farming's salary ranges from $137,700 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $298,500 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bowery Farming. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $155K
Data Scientist
$299K
Mechanical Engineer
$138K

Product Manager
$188K
FAQs

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Bowery Farming es Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $298,500. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bowery Farming es $171,580.

