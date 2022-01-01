Company Directory
Bose
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Bose Salaries

Bose's salary ranges from $42,432 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $283,575 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bose. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Product Designer
Median $83.2K

UX Designer

Hardware Engineer
Median $158K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Data Scientist
Median $120K
Solution Architect
Median $230K
Technical Program Manager
Median $120K
Business Analyst
$42.4K
Legal
$161K
Management Consultant
$172K
Marketing
$44.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$109K
Product Manager
$61.8K
Program Manager
$135K
Project Manager
$65.3K
Sales
$42.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$284K
UX Researcher
$154K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bose is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $283,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bose is $120,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bose

Related Companies

  • OtterBox
  • JCPenney
  • Samsung
  • Sephora
  • Magic Leap
  • See all companies →

Other Resources