Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Bosch Global totals $192K per year for SL1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $192K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
EG16
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL1
$192K
$168K
$0
$23.5K
SL2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
