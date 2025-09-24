Data Scientist compensation in India at Bosch Global totals ₹2.41M per year for EG14. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.58M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
EG12
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EG13
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EG14
₹2.41M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹70.5K
EG15
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
