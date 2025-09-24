Company Directory
Bosch Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Bosch Global Data Science Manager Salaries

The median Data Science Manager compensation in Germany package at Bosch Global totals €111K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bosch Global
Senior Manager
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Total per annum
€111K
Level
SL1
Base salary
€111K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
12 Years
Years' experience
15 Years
What are the career levels at Bosch Global?

€142K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Science Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Bosch Global in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €136,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the Data Science Manager role in Germany is €111,359.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bosch Global

Related Companies

  • Netrix
  • Huawei
  • Celonis
  • GFT Group
  • Cradlepoint
  • See all companies →

Other Resources