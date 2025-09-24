Company Directory
The median Data Analyst compensation in Singapore package at Bosch Global totals SGD 81.3K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bosch Global
Data Analyst
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per annum
SGD 81.3K
Level
L2
Base salary
SGD 71.1K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 10.2K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Bosch Global?

SGD 210K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Bosch Global in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 83,695. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the Data Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 81,314.

