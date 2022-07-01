Company Directory
Bombora
Bombora Salaries

Bombora's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $151,875 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bombora. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $152K
Software Engineer
Median $147K
Product Manager
$109K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Bombora is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $151,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bombora is $147,000.

