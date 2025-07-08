Company Directory
BlueDot
BlueDot Salaries

BlueDot's salary ranges from $64,974 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $112,110 for a Product Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlueDot. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$79.1K
Financial Analyst
$65K
Product Designer
$88.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Manager
$112K
Software Engineer
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BlueDot is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueDot is $88,271.

Other Resources