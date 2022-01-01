Company Directory
BlueCat
BlueCat Salaries

BlueCat's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Canada at the low-end to $254,720 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlueCat. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$74.6K
Product Manager
$129K
Sales
$132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Software Engineer
$255K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BlueCat is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $254,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueCat is $130,417.

Other Resources