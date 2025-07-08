Company Directory
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Salaries

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's salary ranges from $64,521 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $153,326 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Last updated: 8/31/2025

Business Analyst
$70.6K
Data Analyst
$74.5K
Data Scientist
$80.8K

Information Technologist (IT)
$153K
Software Engineer
$64.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,326. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is $74,535.

Other Resources