Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Salaries

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts's salary ranges from $68,904 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $169,540 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$170K
Product Designer
$68.9K
Product Manager
$137K

Project Manager
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is $128,300.

