Blue Canyon Technologies Salaries

Blue Canyon Technologies's salary ranges from $85,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $194,025 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blue Canyon Technologies. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
$194K
Mechanical Engineer
$180K
Software Engineer
Median $85K

Software Engineering Manager
$184K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blue Canyon Technologies is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Canyon Technologies is $182,104.

