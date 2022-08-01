Company Directory
Blue Apron
Blue Apron Salaries

Blue Apron's salary ranges from $140,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $229,643 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blue Apron. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Marketing
$161K
Marketing Operations
$157K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Software Engineering Manager
$230K
FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Blue Apron est Manager Ingénierie Logiciel at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $229,643. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Blue Apron est de $158,980.

Other Resources