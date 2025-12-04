The average Data Scientist total compensation in United States at Blue Acorn iCi ranges from $205K to $293K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Acorn iCi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025
Average Total Compensation
