Software Engineer compensation in India at Bloomreach ranges from ₹4.68M per year for Software Engineer to ₹6.13M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.18M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bloomreach's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹4.68M
₹4.18M
₹369K
₹128K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.13M
₹4.93M
₹831K
₹363K
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title