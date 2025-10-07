Company Directory
Bloomberg Data Architect Salaries in New York City Area

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bloomberg's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Bloomberg, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at Bloomberg in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $342,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bloomberg for the Data Architect role in New York City Area is $264,000.

