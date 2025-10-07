Company Directory
Bloomberg
Bloomberg Backend Software Engineer Salaries in United Kingdom

Backend Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Bloomberg ranges from £84K per year for Software Engineer to £157K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £145K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bloomberg's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
£84K
£78.1K
£0
£5.9K
Senior Software Engineer
£157K
£130K
£0
£27K
£122K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Bloomberg, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Bloomberg in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £186,772. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bloomberg for the Backend Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £143,484.

