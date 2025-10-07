AI Researcher compensation in United States at Bloomberg totals $338K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $350K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bloomberg's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$338K
$271K
$0
$66.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Bloomberg, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)