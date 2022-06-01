Company Directory
Bloom Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Bloom Energy Salaries

Bloom Energy's salary ranges from $9,535 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $306,525 for a Chemical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bloom Energy. Last updated: 8/21/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Biomedical Engineer
$225K
Chemical Engineer
$307K
Controls Engineer
$129K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Data Analyst
$9.5K
Data Scientist
$119K
Electrical Engineer
$170K
Financial Analyst
$157K
Hardware Engineer
$236K
Mechanical Engineer
$164K
Sales
$289K
Software Engineer
$72.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Bloom Energy is Chemical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bloom Energy is $163,815.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bloom Energy

Related Companies

  • Broadcom
  • Box
  • Snowflake
  • Confluent
  • Aurora
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources