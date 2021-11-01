Company Directory
Blockchain.com
Blockchain.com Salaries

Blockchain.com's salary ranges from $107,529 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $231,985 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blockchain.com. Last updated: 9/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $108K

Data Engineer

Business Development
$149K
Data Scientist
$201K

Marketing
$142K
Product Designer
$177K
Product Design Manager
$180K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
Technical Program Manager
$232K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Blockchain.com, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blockchain.com is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,985. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blockchain.com is $178,055.

