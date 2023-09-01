Blinkit Salaries

Company Directory
Blinkit
Blinkit's salary ranges from $1,656 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $84,834 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blinkit. Last updated: 9/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $34.7K
Software Engineer 2 $48.1K
Software Engineer 3 $84.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $47.8K
Product Manager
Median $43.2K

Accountant
$1.7K
Administrative Assistant
$4.8K
Business Operations Manager
$44K
Business Analyst
$24.6K
Data Analyst
$20.6K
Human Resources
$4.4K
Program Manager
$14K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blinkit is Software Engineer at the Software Engineer 3 level with a yearly total compensation of $84,834. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blinkit is $29,655.

Other Resources