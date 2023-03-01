Blinkist Salaries

Company Directory
Blinkist's salary ranges from $49,575 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $165,219 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blinkist. Last updated: 9/6/2025

Software Engineer
Median $76.2K
Chief of Staff
$165K
Human Resources
$53.4K

Marketing
$49.6K
Product Manager
$115K
Software Engineering Manager
$95.5K
The highest paying role reported at Blinkist is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,219. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blinkist is $85,814.

